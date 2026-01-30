Vikings fire general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah after 4 seasons and contract extension last year

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings fired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Friday, after mixed results over four seasons and giving him a contract extension last year.

The Vikings announced that they have appointed executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski as the interim replacement through the NFL draft, after which a search will be conducted for a new general manager.

The timing of the decision was unusual nearly four weeks after the regular season ended, but Vikings owners Zygi Wilf and Mark Wilf said in a joint statement distributed by the club that they came to the conclusion following their annual end-of-season organizational meetings. The Vikings finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs for a second time in Adofo-Mensah's four years. They didn't win a postseason game.

“After careful consideration, we have decided it is in the best interest of the team to move forward with new leadership of our football operations. These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for Kwesi’s contributions and commitment to the organization over the past four years and wish him and his family the best in the future,” the Wilfs said.

Brzezinski has been a key executive in the front office since 1999, becoming one of the league’s most respected salary cap managers.

“Rob brings tremendous credibility and experience, understands our roster and has the ability to build consensus and rely on the expertise of our personnel and coaches,” the Wilfs said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.