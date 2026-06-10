Victor Wembanyama misses 2 late free throws in NBA Finals Game 4 as Spurs get pushed to the brink

NEW YORK — For all the shots Victor Wembanyama hit to get the San Antonio Spurs to the NBA Finals, the series is beginning to be defined by a few of his misses.

After clanking his shot off the rim at the buzzer on what would have been the Game 2 winner, Wembanyama did the same on two key free throws late in Game 4. With the chance to put his team up by three with 1:47 left, he instead went 0 for 2, and the New York Knicks took the lead and went on to win 107-106 on OG Anunoby's tip-in with 1.2 seconds left.

Wembanyama and the Spurs are now facing elimination, down 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. It mattered little that the 7-foot-4 big man from France scored 24 points and had 13 rebounds.

It matter more that the Knicks held Wembanyama to eight points after halftime on the way to rallying from 29 points down, the largest comeback in finals history.

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