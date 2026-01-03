Victor Wembanyama ruled out for Spurs vs. Trail Blazers game because of knee soreness

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama is going to get at least a few more days off to deal with his sore left knee.

The San Antonio Spurs ruled Wembanyama out for their game Saturday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, citing his knee soreness. Wembanyama missed the Spurs' game against Indiana on Friday.

Saturday's game will be the 14th that Wembanyama misses this season. Under NBA rules, players need to play in 65 of the 82 regular-season games to be eligible for most postseason awards — meaning Wembanyama could be in danger of not being on those ballots if he misses more than 17 contests.

After Saturday, the Spurs don't play again until Tuesday at Memphis.

Wembanyama got hurt in the fourth quarter of San Antonio's win over New York on Wednesday, suffering a hyperextension but avoiding any major damage. He limped off the floor after the injury but was able to return to the bench for the final minutes of the Spurs' victory.

Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in 2023 and the rookie of the year in 2023-24 before becoming an All-Star last season, is averaging 24.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game this season.

