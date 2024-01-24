Vic Fangio out as Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio parted ways on Wednesday after one season with the team. The former head coach and long time coordinator took the job with the Dolphins last offseason after losing his position as head coach with the Denver Broncos after the 2021 season.

The Dolphins and DC Vic Fangio have mutually agreed to part ways. pic.twitter.com/T3bJy8nMC1 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 24, 2024

Fangio signed a 2 year $10 million contract last offseason with Miami, who were 10th in yards allowed in 2023. He will reportedly be a “top target” of the Philadelphia Eagles for the same position. This is Miami’s first offseason move after a disappointing Wild Card round exit of this year’s playoffs.





