Sports

Vic Fangio out as Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 29: Vic Fangio of the Miami Dolphins arrives prior to an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on October 29, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images) (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News

The Miami Dolphins and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio parted ways on Wednesday after one season with the team. The former head coach and long time coordinator took the job with the Dolphins last offseason after losing his position as head coach with the Denver Broncos after the 2021 season.

Fangio signed a 2 year $10 million contract last offseason with Miami, who were 10th in yards allowed in 2023. He will reportedly be a “top target” of the Philadelphia Eagles for the same position. This is Miami’s first offseason move after a disappointing Wild Card round exit of this year’s playoffs.


©2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!