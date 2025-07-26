Verstappen overtakes Piastri to win sprint race at Belgian GP at start of new Red Bull era in F1

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium — (AP) — Max Verstappen overtook Oscar Piastri to win the Formula 1 sprint race at the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday as Red Bull begins a new era without fired team principal Christian Horner.

Verstappen surged past Piastri on the straight on the first lap. The Australian was close behind Verstappen for the rest of the 15-lap sprint race but couldn't find a way past the four-time champion.

Lando Norris, in the other McLaren, was third after retaking the place from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Piastri extends his lead over Norris in the standings to nine points from eight.

Qualifying takes place later Saturday for Sunday's Grand Prix race.

