Venezuelan NWSL star opts out of national team duty fearing possible return issues

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Portland Thorns forward Deyna Castellanos says she did not play for Venezuela's national team in a pair of recent games because of concerns she might not be able to return to the United States.

At issue were the current and anticipated immigration and travel policies imposed by the Trump administration.

"The uncertainty of like, ‘Yeah, I can go home, but not knowing if I can come back,’ is something that is very scary, not just for me but players across the league," Castellanos told reporters this week.

Castellanos is the latest National Women's Soccer League player who did not join her national team during the latest international window. She missed a pair of games against Panama this month.

Zambia did not call up four NWSL players for games in China because of travel concerns. They included the Orlando Pride's Barbra Banda, Grace Chanda and Prisca Chilufya, and Bay FC's Racheal Kundananji.

Zambia Football Association general secretary Reuben Kamanga said in a statement that the women were not included “owing to additional travel measures introduced by the new administration in the United States.” The statement did not point to any specific measures.

“As a global league, we recognize the unique pressures facing international athletes in the current geopolitical climate. We are committed to ongoing collaboration with FIFA and other governing bodies, as well as our clubs, the NWSLPA and the federal government, to advocate for long-term solutions that protect athletes’ ability to compete on both the domestic and international stage,” the NWSL said in a statement to The Associated Press. “This international window reaffirmed the importance of proactive conversation and partnership between leagues, clubs and national teams when balancing the needs of international competition with the well-being of players."

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that would have looked at new restrictions for visitors from certain countries, building on the travel bans imposed during his first term in office. Among the countries that was reportedly considered for the travel ban were Venezuela and Cuba.

U.S. State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said last month that the review was ongoing and no list had been finalized.

Professional athletes and entertainers from other countries obtain P-1 visas in order to play in the United States.

“It was very sad I couldn’t go with the national team, but I think it was the right decision for me to stay and just keep training and growing here. But mainly to be able to stay and keep playing here in the U.S.,” Castellanos said.

In addition to travel issues, administration policies targeting transgender athletes have also caused concern in the NWSL.

Canadian midfielder Quinn, who came out as nonbinary in 2020 while playing for the Seattle Reign, joined Canada's new pro Northern Super League this year. When they were signed by the Vancouver Rise, Quinn was asked if the climate in the United States had impacted their decision.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about it,” said Quinn, who won a gold medal with Canada at the Tokyo Olympics. “That definitely crossed my mind and played an aspect and understanding about what’s happening in the U.S.”

