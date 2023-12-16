Vassell, Wembanyama help Spurs snap 18-game skid, topple James, Lakers 129-115

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Devin Vassell had 36 points, Victor Wembanyama had 13 points and 15 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs snapped an 18-game losing skid, defeating the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 129-115 on Friday night.

LeBron James had 23 points and 10 rebounds in his return after missing Wednesday’s Lakers game with a bruised left calf.

Anthony Davis sat out with a hip injury after scoring 37 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in the Lakers’ 122-119 victory over the Spurs on Wednesday. Los Angeles was also without D’Angelo Russell (migraine) and Cam Reddish (right knee soreness).

The victory was San Antonio’s first since beating Phoenix on Nov. 2. It was the longest losing streak in franchise history, topping the 16-game skid last season.

The NBA In-Season Tournament champion Lakers were playing their third game in four nights.

Keldon Johnson had 17 points and Zach Collins added 16 points for the Spurs.

The Lakers tried to counter Davis’ absence with a balanced scoring effort. Austin Reaves had 22 points and Rui Hachimura added 20.

San Antonio raced to a double-digit lead four minutes into the game and had a 49-24 lead on Doug McDermott’s 3-pointer three minutes into the second quarter.

That 25-point lead quickly faded as the Lakers went on a 38-17 run early in the second quarter. Christian Wood pushed Wembanyama aside for a layup that cut the Spurs’ lead to 66-62 with 19 seconds left in the first half.

Wood’s dunk capped an 8-0 run 88-80 with four minutes left in the third quarter.

