US and England women draw 0-0 in Emma Hayes' homecoming

LONDON — (AP) — Emma Hayes oversaw a dominant display from her United States team at a packed Wembley Stadium without tasting victory on her return to England on Saturday.

Hayes, a Londoner who coached the U.S. women to the Olympic soccer gold medal this summer after 14 major trophies at Chelsea, came home for a friendly against European champion England.

In a matchup of the two best women's teams in the FIFA rankings, the U.S. had the best chances but the game ended in a goalless draw.

“I'm super proud of the way we imposed ourselves on the game, it's just the last part of the pitch,” Hayes said. “Generally, I'm pleased with the performance.”

The U.S. was without its injured attacking trio of Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson. But the quality among the visitors still overwhelmed England, which had injury issues, too. Forward Lauren Hemp and defender Maya Le Tissier were ruled out.

Alyssa Thompson's curling shot forced an early parry from England goalkeeper Mary Earps as the U.S. pinned England in its half and turned over England ball too easily in midfield. The Americans dominated possession and earned a lot of space to develop their game and press high.

But they lacked an edge in the final third and could not break the deadlock.

Sam Coffey's shot from the edge of the box in the 44th minute was easily stopped by Earps, and at the start of the second half U.S. captain Lindsey Horan had a goal disallowed then missed the target with an angled shot.

The U.S. also received a penalty but it was reversed after the VAR showed the ball hit Alex Greenwood’s chest and not her arm.

But one of the most successful coaches in the women’s game was left satisfied. Hayes won seven Women’s Super Leagues in a 12-year reign at Chelsea. During that time, the men’s team had 11 different managers.

She was asked how she felt about being in the away dugout and listening to the English national anthem.

“You can be two things at once,” Hayes said. “I'm a proud Englishwoman who is proud to coach America. I don't have to choose, I definitely love both countries.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.