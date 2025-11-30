UNLV will visit Boise State in Mountain West championship game after prevailing in metrics breakdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Mountain West announced on Sunday that Boise State will host UNLV in the conference championship game on Friday, making this the third straight season the Broncos and Rebels will meet for the title.

Boise State, New Mexico, San Diego State and UNLV all finished with 6-2 records in conference play. Because all four teams did not meet this season, the tie was broken by a composite average of nationally recognized metrics: Connelly SP+, ESPN SOR, KPI and SportSource rankings.

UNLV and Boise State had the two best composite average scores. With the two participants determined, the tiebreaker reverted to head-to-head to determine the host. The Broncos earned the right to host because of their 56-31 win over the Rebels on Oct. 18.

San Diego State finished third in the metrics followed by New Mexico.

UNLV will be appearing in its third Mountain West championship game and is seeking its first title. Boise State will be playing in the championship game for the fourth straight season and is seeking its third straight title. The Broncos are in the title game for the ninth time overall and are looking for their sixth championship.

Under first-year head coach Dan Mullen, UNLV beat rival Nevada 42-17 on Saturday to move to 10-2 overall this season, reaching the 10-win plateau for the fourth time in program history and in consecutive years for the first time. The Rebels have won four straight games.

Boise State won its final two regular-season games to move to 8-4 overall. The Broncos, who have played without starting quarterback Maddux Madsen since an injury in a loss to Fresno State on Nov. 1, rallied for a 25-24 win at Utah State on Friday to move into the tie atop the league standings.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.