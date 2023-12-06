Sports

UNLV-Dayton basketball game canceled in wake of mass shooting in Las Vegas

By MARK ANDERSON

Campus Shooting Las Vegas Nevada State Police officers head onto the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, campus after reports of an active shooter, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP) (Steve Marcus/AP)

By MARK ANDERSON

UNLV's basketball game at Dayton on Wednesday night was canceled because of a mass shooting earlier in the day at the Las Vegas school.

"Further information will be released when available," Dayton posted on X. "We ask that our fans keep the UNLV community in their thoughts and prayers."

Multiple people were shot at on UNLV's campus, and the suspect was found dead, according to police. There was no immediate news on the number of victims or their status.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!