Ukrainian Oliynykova speaks out about war at home after French Open loss to Russian

PARIS — Ukrainian Oleksandra Oliynykova vowed to keep speaking out about the war in Ukraine after losing to Russian player Diana Shnaider in the third round of the French Open on Saturday.

Before Oliynykova answered any questions at her post-match news conference, after losing to Shnaider 7-5, 6-1, she read out a statement. This was two days after she made critical comments about Shnaider.

“I know that some people disagree with my actions. I know that some people would prefer that I stay silent. But what I do is not about politics, it’s about humanity,” Oliynykova said. “When people are being killed, while children are dying, when violence is justified or celebrated, we cannot pretend that nothing is happening. We cannot look away.”

Oliynykova added that it was impossible to talk about this with Russian players on the women's tour because, she said, they “have these horrible beliefs.”

Speaking on Thursday, ahead of their third-round match, she accused Shnaider of liking Russian propaganda posts on social media and vehemently criticized her for playing in a Gazprom-sponsored exhibition tournament in Russia.

Oliynykova called Gazprom a company which has been "financing the war crimes," and added that "my home is being attacked by Gazprom money.”

After Saturday's match, the No. 25-seeded Shnaider said she had not been aware of Oliynykova's comments.

“I haven’t heard anything. I don’t know anything about what she said," she said. "Wasn’t interested at all.”

Shnaider was then asked about having participated in a Gazprom-sponsored event.

“I’m traveling all year round. I’m not seeing my family or my friends,” she said. “I have only one opportunity to play in front of my family, in front of my friends, just to spend a little more time at home.”

Kostyuk's tears

After her first-round win, Marta Kostyuk fought back tears when she described how she found out on the morning of the match that a missile almost hit her parents' home in Ukraine.

Kostyuk said she was feeling exhausted after speaking out against the war for so long, but would continue being outspoken and stating her opinion.

Oliynykova said she has no choice but to continue speaking out.

“This war, it defines my life, because my future is in Ukraine,” she said. "My father, he’s coming back to the army. My boyfriend, he’s a soldier. Everything in my life is defined by war.”

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