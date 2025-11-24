UAB football player accused of stabbing 2 teammates before game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A University of Alabama at Birmingham football player is facing charges of attempted murder and assault, accused of stabbing two teammates hours before a UAB home game last weekend, court documents showed Monday.

Daniel Mincey, a 20-year-old offensive lineman, is charged with attempted murder and assault, according to the court records filed in Jefferson County. Authorities wrote in charging documents that Mincey stabbed both men with a knife though available court documents did not describe what led up to the alleged assault before Saturday's game.

The stabbing occurred on campus at the Football Operations Building, hours before UAB played the University of South Florida, officials said.

Court records did not immediately show if Mincey had a lawyer who could comment on the case.

“Saturday was a very sad day for UAB football and for UAB athletics,” UAB Athletic Director Mark Ingram said at a news conference Monday.

The two injurd players have been released from the hospital and are recovering, interim head coach Alex Mortensen said Monday.

“They appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayers," Mortensen said. Both Ingram and Mortensen declined to discuss the details of what happened, citing the investigation.

“What's most important to us is the well-being of our student-athletes, of our players. We are going to make sure they have every opportunity this week to get the counseling services that they need,” Mortensen said.

The coach said players will have the opportunity to step away from practice if they need.

The team decided to go ahead with the last home game of the season honoring graduating seniors, though several players opted to sit it out.

The team’s online roster lists Mincey as a 6-foot-4 redshirt freshman from Pompano Beach, Florida, who was previously at the University of Kentucky.

The Blazers lost 48-18 to South Florida to fall to 3-8 on the season and 1-6 in the American Conference. Their last game is Nov. 29 at Tulsa.

