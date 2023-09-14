Tyrone Taylor hits 2 RBI doubles and scores go-ahead run in Brewers' 4-2 victory over Marlins

MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit two RBI doubles and put Milwaukee ahead for good with an impressive slide home in the NL Central-leading Brewers’ 4-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Thursday afternoon.

The Brewers won three of four from the Marlins this week and extended their division lead to 4 1/2 games over the Chicago Cubs. The Marlins remain just outside of playoff position as they pursue one of the NL's three wild-card spots.

Milwaukee trailed 2-1 in the fifth inning when Andruw Monasterio hit a leadoff single off Marlins starter Eury Pérez (5-5). Monasterio moved to second on Brice Turang's bunt and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on Taylor's double to left.

Taylor then attempted to score on Sal Frelick's two-out single, which was fielded by right fielder Jesús Sánchez. Although Taylor initially was ruled out, the call was overturned after replays showed he had eluded catcher Jacob Stallings' tag while sliding home and putting his right hand on the plate.

Frelick was the last batter Pérez would face. The 20-year-old right-hander struck out seven and allowed five hits, three runs and no walks in 4 2/3 innings.

The Brewers extended their lead to 4-2 in the seventh against Steven Okert. Turang hit a leadoff single, stole second and came home on Taylor's double to left.

Brewers starter Adrian Houser, who had been dealing with an elbow issue, came off the injured list and made his first appearance since Aug. 27. Houser (6-4) struck out five and allowed five hits and two runs in five innings.

Elvis Peguero, Abner Uribe, Joel Payamps and Devin Williams combined to allow one hit and one walk in four innings of shutout relief. Williams retired the side in order in the ninth for his 34th save in 38 opportunities.

The Marlins took an early lead thanks in part to Luis Arraez, who led off the game with a hit for the third straight day.

After leading off Tuesday's game with a homer and beginning Wednesday's matchup with a single, Arraez opened Thursday's contest with a double. Arraez advanced to third on Jake Burger's single and scored on a Sánchez sacrifice fly.

The Brewers capitalized on some daring base running from William Contreras to tie the game in the fourth.

After Contreras hit a leadoff double, he took off for third on Willy Adames’ fly to left and made it to third safely with an awkward slide. That enabled him to come home on Rowdy Tellez's sacrifice fly to center.

Miami regained the lead in the top of the fifth before falling behind in the bottom half of the inning.

Xavier Edwards led off the top of the fifth by beating out a bunt single as Houser failed to field the ball cleanly. Edwards advanced to second when Dane Myers grounded out and scored on Stallings’ single to left.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers LF Christian Yelich missed his sixth straight game with a sore lower back. OF Mark Canha sat out a second consecutive game with a sore left wrist.

Brewers LHP Aaron Ashby is continuing his rehabilitation assignment at Double-A Biloxi. Ashby isn't expected to pitch in the majors this season as he recovers from arthroscopic shoulder surgery.

BREWERS' MOVE

The Brewers made room for Houser on the roster by optioning RHP Colin Rea to Triple-A Nashville.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Begin a three-game home series with the NL East champion Atlanta Braves. In Friday's series opener, RHP Johnny Cueto (1-4, 6.15 ERA) pitches for the Marlins and RHP Bryce Elder (12-4, 3.38) starts for the Braves.

Brewers: Stay home to begin a three-game series with the Washington Nationals. The scheduled starting pitchers for Friday's game are LHP Wade Miley (7-4, 3.30) for the Brewers and RHP Jake Irvin (3-5, 4.20) for the Nationals.

