Tyler Weaver sparks GB&I to 3-1 lead over Americans in Walker Cup

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — Tyler Weaver delivered majestic shots that matched the scenery at Cypress Point as Great Britain & Ireland built a 3-1 lead over the Americans in Saturday morning foursomes as it tries to win on U.S. soil for the first time in 24 years.

Weaver and 18-year-old Connor Graham won three straight holes on the back nine, with Weaver hitting wedge to 2 feet on the par-3 15th to seize control, in a 3-and-1 victory over top-ranked Jackson Koivun and Tommy Morrison.

Stuart Grehan and Eliot Baker won another critical point in the only match that went the distance. GB&I built a 2-up lead only to three-putt on the par-3 16th over the ocean. Clinging to a 1-up lead, Baker hit a pitch to 2 feet and Ethan Fang narrowly missed his birdie putt to halve the match.

Luke Poulter and Charlie Forster delivered GB&I's other point, 3 and 2 over second-ranked Ben James and Stewart Hagestad.

The Americans won their only foursomes match when NCAA champion Michael LaSasso and Jase Summer won 4 and 2 over Cameron Adam and Dominic Clemons.

“We're thrilled to win — it's only one session,” GB&I coach Dean Robertson said. “But it gives us a little bit of momentum, and momentum in team play is absolutely key.”

Eight singles matches followed in the afternoon, as the sun burned off the marine layer and left for a blue sky over Cypress Point Club, holding these amateur matches for the first time since 1981. Among those watching was Hal Sutton, who played in that 1981 Walker Cup.

The leading two matches were key for GB&I, and the opening match was tight until it wasn't. Only three holes were halved on the front nine. The Americans had a 1-up lead until Graham hit into 7 feet for a birdie on the 13th, Weaver hit an approach to 4 feet for birdie on the 14th to take the lead, and Weaver hit wedge to 2 feet on the 16th.

Koivun pulled his wedge some 18 feet to the left and Morrison's putt slid by on the right.

The matched ended in shocking fashion for the Americans. Morrison's approach was about 10 feet right of the flag. It spun back toward a slope and rolled off the front of the green, over the wall and into the ocean on the 17th.

The Americans have won the last four times — it was at St. Andrews in 2023 — and have dominated the series since it began in 1924. The last GB&I victory away from home was at Ocean Forest on the Georgia coast in 2001.

GB&I also had a 3-1 lead after the opening session at St. Andrews and led 7 1/2-4 1/2 after the first day until the Americans staged a winning rally.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.