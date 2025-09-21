Two blocked field goals returned for TDs contribute to a wild early slate of NFL games

NFL fans saw two game-changing blocked field goals that were returned for touchdowns minutes apart on Sunday.

First, Philadelphia's Jordan Davis blocked a 44-yard attempt by the Rams' Joshua Karty on the final play of the game that would have won it for Los Angeles. Davis scooped the ball and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 33-26 victory in a playoff rematch.

Jalen Carter blocked Karty’s 33-yard try earlier in the fourth quarter, helping the Eagles rally from a 19-point deficit in the second half.

Shortly after Davis' heroics in Philadelphia, the Jets' Will McDonald jumped over the Buccaneers' snapper, blocked a 43-yard try by Chase McLaughlin and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to give New York a 27-26 lead at Tampa Bay with 1:49 remaining.

Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers down the field to set up McLaughlin's 36-yarder that won the game as time expired.

There were special-teams heroics elsewhere, too.

In Cleveland, Shelby Harris blocked a 43-yard field-goal attempt by Green Bay's Brandon McManus that would've given the Packers the lead with 21 seconds left. Greg Newsome II recovered at the 47, and Andre Szmyt kicked a 55-yard field goal as time expired to give the Browns a surprising 13-10 victory.

In the first quarter of the Saints-Seahawks game, D’Anthony Bell blocked a punt by New Orleans’ Kai Kroeger to give Seattle a short field at the 11.

The Saints had gone 233 straight games in the regular season and playoffs without having a punt blocked before the Seahawks got that one. That was the second-longest streak since at least 1960. The Browns had 274 punts without getting one blocked from 1993-2013.

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

