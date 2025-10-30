Twins hire former coach and ex-Pirates skipper Derek Shelton as next manager, AP source says

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have picked former bench coach Derek Shelton as their next manager, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed Wednesday night.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the hire. Major League Baseball encourages clubs to avoid spotlighting big moves during the World Series.

Shelton served as manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates for five-plus years before he was fired on May 8, just 40 games into this season. The 55-year-old was the bench coach for the Twins in 2018 and 2019 under two different managers, Paul Molitor and Rocco Baldelli.

Baldelli was fired the day after the regular season ended with a 527-505 record over seven years, plus 3-8 in the postseason.

