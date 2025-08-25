Trey Hendrickson, Bengals reach agreement on 1-year deal worth $30 million, AP sources say

All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals have agreed on a new one-year contract, ending his hold-in, three people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the contract.

Hendrickson will receive a $14 million raise for this season, increasing his salary to $30 million. He is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

“I’m a firm believer that hard work works. What I’ve done in the last four years, five years, eight years in the NFL is done. I can’t do anymore at this time to rush the passer on Sundays. The hay is in the barn,” Hendrickson said last month after reporting to training camp and ending his hold out.

Hendrickson missed the first seven days and five practices of camp, accumulating $350,000 in fines. He also received total of $104,768 in fines for not attending the three days of the Bengals’ mandatory minicamp in June according to the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement with the NFLPA.

Hendrickson led the league with 17 1/2 sacks last season, becoming the fourth player since sacks became an official statistic in 1982 to have two straight years with at least 17 1/2. His 57 sacks since joining the Bengals in 2021 are third most in the NFL over the past four seasons.

Hendrickson is a valuable piece to a defense looking to improve with Al Golden in his first season as coordinator.

The Bengals (9-8 last season) finished 25th in the league in total defense (348.3 yards allowed per game) and lost four games last season in which they scored at least 30 points.

“In the short time I’ve been in these meetings it’s been encouraging,” Hendrickson said about Golden. “I think he’s a very wise coach. He’s been here before. Nothing but respect for him and moving forward we’ll see what transpires.”

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said during the scouting combine in February that he saw a road where Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Hendrickson would all be under contract.

Cincinnati was able to accomplish that. At least for this season.

In March, Chase’s $161 million contract made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL at the time, and Higgins’ $115 million deal made him one of the league’s top 10 highest-paid receivers.

“We have a lot of really good football players, fantastic football players. And we’re fortunate to be in a position where we can fit them all in. We’ve managed our cap well,” Tobin said. “We want a high payroll and low dead money, so the people that are in Cincinnati playing for us can get all the money.

“We want to re-sign these guys, reward them for their ability level and add to the football team. It’s a tall task, but we think we’re up to it.”

Hendrickson is going into his ninth season. He was drafted in the third round by New Orleans in 2017 before signing with the Bengals in 2021.

With Hendrickson under contract, Dallas pass rusher Micah Parsons remains the last high-profile player who is in a contract dispute. Parsons remains a hold-in while both sides try to reach an extension.

