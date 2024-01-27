Sports

Tre King helps No. 23 Iowa State top No. 7 Kansas 79-75

By ANDREW LOGUE

Kansas Iowa St Basketball Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) celebrates a 3-point basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney) (Matthew Putney/AP)

AMES, Iowa — (AP) — Tre King had 21 points and nine rebounds, and No. 23 Iowa State knocked off No. 7 Kansas 79-75 on Saturday.

Iowa State (16-4, 5-2) improved to 13-0 at home this season while enhancing its status as a Big 12 contender. Keshon Gilbert scored 16 points for the Cyclones, and reserve Curtis Jones had 15 points.

Hunter Dickinson led Kansas (16-4, 4-3) with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 16 points on 5-for-18 shooting, and Johnny Furphy finished with 15.

A 3-pointer and a layup by Tamin Lipsey helped Iowa State seize control early in the second half. Jones' 3-pointer increased the Cyclones' advantage to 55-43 with about 12 minutes left.

