TJ Watt is basically irreplaceable for the Steelers. Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer are ready to try

PITTSBURGH — T.J. Watt enjoys being a mentor. Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker understands it's part of the job when you're among the best in the world at what you do. Still, the perennial Pro Bowler has long leaned into it, particularly when it comes to Nick Herbig.

The first tell-tale sign that Watt understood Herbig had the potential to be a difference-maker came during Herbig's rookie season two years ago.

Asked what makes the undersized Herbig stand out, Watt didn't point to Herbig's quickness or tenacity.

"He asks the right questions," Watt has said more than once.

Time to find out if all those "right questions" have led Herbig to the right answers. When Herbig steps onto the frigid Acrisure Stadium turf on Monday night as the Steelers (7-6) host the Dolphins, he'll do it without Watt nearby for the first time in his three-year career.

One of the NFL's elite pass rushers is out indefinitely after surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung following a dry-needling treatment mishap this week. Enter Herbig and rookie Jack Sawyer, who will both take on an increased workload while Watt recovers.

“I think that he’s prepared not just myself, but a bunch of the younger guys in that sense to be able to take on that larger role, not just as a player but as a leader, and bringing that energy and just doing everything that he does right,” said Herbig, whose 6 1/2 sacks this season trail only Watt's team-leading seven.

Herbig is not Watt, but he has shown flashes of being the latest link in Pittsburgh's long line of chaos-rendering edge rushers, a lineage that includes James Harrison, Greg Lloyd and Joey Porter Sr.

At 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds, Herbig makes up for his lack of bulk with lightning-quick reflexes and a relentlessness that helped him lead the Big Ten Conference in sacks during his final year at Wisconsin in 2022. He has showcased both on several occasions this year. In addition to the sacks, he's picked off a pass, forced two fumbles and recovered another for a Pittsburgh defense that relies heavily on creating turnovers to make up for an alarming inability to get stops, particularly against teams such as Miami that like to run the ball.

The Dolphins have won four straight games and five of six following a 1-6 start by putting the ball in running back De'Von Achane's hands and getting out of the way. Achane is averaging 109 yards during Miami's surge, taking some of the pressure off quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In that way perhaps, having Sawyer play more might be a benefit. The fourth-round draft pick out of Ohio State lacks Watt's pass-rush skills but is adept at setting the edge against the run, something Pittsburgh has struggled to do consistently this season.

“I feel like I’m getting better each week and getting more comfortable with this level each week and the scheme and just trying to help this team win anyway I can,” Sawyer said.

Sawyer saw the field for just three plays last week against Baltimore, though that number figures to spike against the Dolphins as Pittsburgh tries to keep its tenuous hold on its AFC North lead while looking to extend its winning streak for Monday night home games to 23.

That streak began before Herbig or Sawyer — or even Watt for that matter — were born.

Sawyer is no stranger to high stakes. He played a pivotal part in the Buckeyes' run to a national championship last winter and is eager to show he's not intimidated by the stakes or the stage.

“I’ve always put on my best games late in the year at Ohio State,” Sawyer said, later adding, “You know, going on with this run, I want to be that guy that they can lean on if they need me and whenever my number is called.”

The potential return of rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon might help keep Achane in check. The first-round pick out of Oregon is questionable after missing the last two games with a knee injury unrelated to the one he sustained near the end of training camp that cost him a couple of games in September.

The rushing defense numbers with and without Harmon in the lineup are jarring. The Steelers are surrendering nearly 100 yards fewer a game on the ground with Harmon's No. 99 manning the interior line.

“Derrick is very stout,” longtime Pittsburgh defensive lineman Cam Heyward said. “We’re having guys that are learning and coming along very well.”

The Steelers need that learning curve to start leveling off if they want to reach the playoffs for a third straight season. The finishing stretch beyond Monday night includes a trip to run-heavy Detroit and a visit by Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18.

Whether that game is for a playoff spot or chance to rest will rely heavily on Pittsburgh's ability to adapt without arguably its best player. While the “next man up” mentality has long been an NFL cliche, the Steelers have embraced it.

Embracing it and succeeding at it, however, are two different things. And Herbig and Sawyer and everyone else in black and gold know it.

“Obviously you can’t replace a guy like (Watt),” Herbig said. “A Hall of Famer, the best in the league, the best to ever do it. It’s hard to replace a guy like that. But we’re going to do everything in our ability to make sure we do the right things by him.”

