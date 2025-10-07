Tigers-Mariners ALDS Game 3 delayed by rain

DETROIT — Game 3 of the AL Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers has been delayed by rain.

Detroit was set to host Seattle with a late-afternoon start Tuesday, but the infield was covered within an hour of the scheduled first pitch. Forecasts called for steady rain through the early evening and a chance of showers through 8 or 9 p.m.

The Tigers and Mariners split the first two games of the series in Seattle.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.