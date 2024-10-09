Tigers blank Guardians 3-0 in ALDS with clutch hitting and strong pitching, taking 2-1 series lead

DETROIT — (AP) — Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson each drove in a run, and six pitchers combined to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 3-0 win over Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday and a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series.

The Tigers, baseball's hottest team the past two months, will have their first chance to advance in the playoffs since 2013 on Thursday night in Game 4 at Comerica Park.

Cleveland has gone 20 straight innings without scoring since opening the series with a five-run first and a two-run sixth in its 7-0 win.

After AL Cy Young Award favorite Tarik Skubal helped Detroit shut out Cleveland in Game 2, manager A.J. Hinch put a stream of pitchers on the mound and kept the Guardians quiet at the plate.

Detroit reliever Will Vest entered with two on and two outs in the seventh and got David Fry to line out to Matt Vierling at third.

Fans were fired up all day, chanting “Let's go Tigers!” before the first playoff pitch in Detroit since 2014, and 44,885 were in the stands for the largest crowd in Comerica Park's 25-year history.

Right-hander Keider Montero retired the side in order in the first, and the previously slumping Greene hit a two-out RBI single in the home half.

Brant Hurter gave up five hits in 3 1/3 innings. Beau Brieske pitched two innings, and Sean Guenther got one out. Vest threw 1 1/3 innings before Tyler Holton handled the ninth.

It's the first time Detroit has recorded two shutouts in a postseason series. It's also the first time since the 1905 World Series that the first three games of a postseason series all were shutouts.

The Guardians had a chance to score in the third. Steven Kwan reached on a one-out infield single and advanced on shortstop Tyler Sweeney's throwing error. José Ramírez was intentionally walked with two outs, but Josh Naylor hit an inning-ending groundout.

The Tigers took a 2-0 lead in the third after No. 9 hitter Jake Rogers led off with a double, advanced to third on Parker Meadows' grounder and scored on Vierling's sacrifice fly.

Cleveland's pitchers did enough to keep the AL Central champions in the game, but the lack of offense made it moot.

The Guardians gave righty Alex Cobb the start for his first appearance since Sept. 1. He gave up two runs and three hits in three innings.

Eli Morgan gave up Torkelson's RBI double in the sixth. The slugger had been 0 for 14 with nine strikeouts in the postseason.

UP NEXT

Cleveland RHP Tanner Bibee is scheduled to start Game 4 while Detroit likely will wait until Thursday to announce who will open on the mound as the first of at least a handful of pitchers it will plan to play.

