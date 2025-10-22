Sports

Thunder celebrate ring ceremony, banner unveiling and double-OT win over Durant's Rockets

By CLIFF BRUNT
By CLIFF BRUNT

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder fans got everything they wanted on Tuesday — a ring ceremony, a championship banner unveiling and a win over ex-Oklahoma City star Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP, hit two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime to give the Thunder a 125-124 win. Last season’s scoring champion had just five points at halftime but finished with 35.

Durant fouled Gilgeous-Alexander with the Rockets leading 124-123 in the second extra period. The crowd cheered gleefully as Durant exited the game with his sixth personal foul. Gilgeous-Alexander made both free throws for the decisive points. Houston's Jabari Smith Jr. missed a 19-foot jumper as time expired, and the Thunder survived in the season opener for both teams.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!