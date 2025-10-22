Thunder celebrate ring ceremony, banner unveiling and double-OT win over Durant's Rockets

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder fans got everything they wanted on Tuesday — a ring ceremony, a championship banner unveiling and a win over ex-Oklahoma City star Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning MVP, hit two free throws with 2.3 seconds remaining in the second overtime to give the Thunder a 125-124 win. Last season’s scoring champion had just five points at halftime but finished with 35.

Durant fouled Gilgeous-Alexander with the Rockets leading 124-123 in the second extra period. The crowd cheered gleefully as Durant exited the game with his sixth personal foul. Gilgeous-Alexander made both free throws for the decisive points. Houston's Jabari Smith Jr. missed a 19-foot jumper as time expired, and the Thunder survived in the season opener for both teams.

