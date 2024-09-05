Sports

Third baseman Matt Chapman and Giants agree to $151 million, 6-year contract for 2025-30

Marlins Giants Baseball San Francisco Giants' Matt Chapman reacts after hitting a single during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman agreed Wednesday to a $151 million, six-year contract with the San Francisco Giants for 2025-30, giving up his chance to become a free agent after the season.

Chapman will get a $1 million signing bonus, payable next year, and annual salaries of $25 million.

He joined the Giants as a free agent in March, agreeing to a contract guaranteeing $54 million over three seasons. That deal gave him the right to opt out after 2024 and 2025. It included a $2 million signing bonus and a $16 million salary for 2024.

Chapman is hitting .247 and leads the Giants with 22 homers, 69 RBIs, 90 runs and 33 doubles. The 31-year-old is a four-time Gold Glove winner and has a .241 career average with 177 homers and 495 RBIs for Oakland (2017-21), Toronto (2022-23) and the Giants.

He was an All-Star in 2019.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!