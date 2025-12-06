Texas Tech wins Big 12 title and likely first-round CFP bye with 34-7 win over BYU

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cameron Dickey scored right after the first of linebacker Ben Roberts’ two interceptions in the second half as No. 5 Texas Tech won the Big 12 championship game, and almost certainly locked up a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, with a 34-7 victory over 11th-ranked BYU on Saturday.

After investing millions of dollars in the transfer portal, the Red Raiders (12-1, No. 4 CFP) have their first Big 12 title — they are one of only six schools that have been part of all 30 Big 12 seasons. They are also going to the CFP for the first time, though their win likely prevented the Big 12 from getting a second team in the playoff.

Behren Morton, who didn’t play in Tech’s only loss at Arizona State, threw two TDs to Cody Eakin and Stone Harrington kicked four field goals for the Red Raiders.

The only losses by BYU (11-2, No. 11 CFP) are to the Red Raiders, including 29-7 in Lubbock four weeks ago before four turnovers in the second half this time. The Cougars will fall out of the top 12 instead of moving up when the new CFP rankings come out Sunday. They likely needed to be in the top 10 for a playoff spot.

Roberts, one of the holdovers on the Tech defense along with fellow linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (13 tackles), got his first interception with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter when he reached up and deflected the pass by true freshman Bear Bachmeier. On the next play, Dickey took a direct snap and ran untouched 11 yards for a touchdown and 21-7 lead after making the 2-point conversion.

Harrington, who kicked a school-record five field goals against BYU last month, missed a 49-yard field goal attempt after Roberts jumped a route to make a one-handed interception in the fourth quarter.

But in between Roberts becoming the first player with multiple interceptions in one of the 24 Big 12 championship games, transfer Romello Height recovered when Bachmeier fumbled when being sacked. Harrington made a 44-yarder that time.

Robertson almost had his hands on another interception, but that deflection came on a fourth-down play that gave the ball back to the Red Raiders.

Tech went ahead to stay on Eakin’s incredible leaping 33-yard TD catch with 10:42 left in the second quarter that made it 10-7. He reached up with both hands to snag the ball, then got a foot down while twisting and lunging into the end zone.

Eakin had a TD catch in each of Tech’s first three games, but then had only one in the previous nine before the Big 12 title game.

The Cougars had avoided a slow start this time, going 90 yards in 14 plays on their opening drive for a 7-0 lead on LJ Martin’s 10-yard TD run. But they then had only 24 more yards before halftime. They had trailed 26-0 in Lubbock before scoring their only touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

The Takeaway

BYU: The Cougars finished with a season-low 200 total yards (63 rushing). Their previous low had been 255 total yards in the first loss to Tech. Martin, who entered as the Big 12 rushing leader at 102.4 yards per game, had 76 yards on 19 carries.

Texas Tech: Another spectacular performance by the Red Raiders defense that was the Big 12’s best this season, along with the league’s best offense.

Up next

BYU waits to see where it will go for its 19th bowl game in 21 seasons.

Texas Tech won’t have a playoff game at home if it has a first-round bye and plays in one of the four CFP quarterfinal games Dec. 31 or Jan. 1. One of those games is the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on New Year’s Eve.

