Tennis stars in Dubai and Paralympians face travel issues as Middle East war continues

Former U.S. Open tennis champion Daniil Medvedev has indicated he's one of what the ATP Tour calls "a small number of players and team members" it is trying to help leave Dubai as the war in the Middle East causes a widespread travel shutdown that has also caused issues for athletes heading to the Paralympics.

Medvedev's Instagram account reposted on Monday a report from a Russian-language tennis outlet, Bolshe, which said he was safe and staying at a friend's apartment in Dubai, amid flight cancellations after winning the ATP event there last week.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of our players, staff and tournament personnel is our priority. We can confirm that a small number of players and team members remain in Dubai following the conclusion of the recent ATP 500 event,” the ATP Tour said in a statement Monday.

“They and their teams are being accommodated in the tournament's official hotels, where their immediate needs are being fully supported.”

Medvedev and others are due to play at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, California, where main-draw matches start Wednesday.

“We are in direct communication with those affected, as well as with tournament organizers and security advisors,” the ATP said. “At this stage, travel assessments remain subject to ongoing assessment in line with airline operations and official guidance. We will continue to provide appropriate support to ensure players and their teams can depart safely when conditions allow.”

The Winter Paralympics open in Italy on Friday and some athletes are facing travel difficulties, the International Paralympic Committee said.

“We are in close contact with all delegations competing at the Games as well as other stakeholders. Many of the teams are already in Europe attending training or holding camps, but the closure of airspace in the Middle East is impacting the arrival of some stakeholders,” the IPC said in a statement.

The IPC confirmed to The Associated Press that the affected stakeholders include athletes.

“We would prefer not to comment on the status of individual delegations or stakeholders at this stage but can provide assurance that we are working diligently with Milano Cortina 2026 to find solutions for those affected," the IPC added.

Iran has one cross-country skier expected to compete at the March 6-15 Paralympics.

Cricketers from England and Pakistan's men’s developmental teams were in the United Arab Emirates at the weekend ahead of Sunday's game that was cancelled.

Youth basketball players also faced travel issues when a EuroLeague tournament there was canceled at the weekend.

Numerous sports events in the region have shut down, with Asian Champions League soccer games and the Qatari league on hold. The governing body which oversees Formula 1 said Monday it will focus on "safety and wellbeing" as it considers upcoming races in the region.

