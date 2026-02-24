Tempers flare in Spurs-Pistons game in a matchup of 2 of NBA's top teams

DETROIT — The San Antonio Spurs refused to let the Detroit Pistons rough them up, responding to physical play with toughness and talent, in a potential preview of the NBA Finals.

Victor Wembanyama had 21 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, Devin Vassell scored 28 and San Antonio beat Detroit 114-103 on Monday night.

“It’s definitely a night where we confirmed progression and confirmed potential as well," Wembanyama said. “That was a good test.”

The Spurs passed it — even with their superstar struggling with his shot.

Wembanyama was 6 of 16 and his teammates more than made up for it with Vassell making seven 3-pointers and three other teammates scoring in double figures. The Spurs combined to make 18 of 40 shots beyond the arc.

“We know how talented Wemby is and how impactful he can be, but it’s not a one-man show over there,” Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “They have a bunch of talented perimeter players."

The Spurs have won a season-high nine games in a row and trail only the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

The Eastern Conference-leading Pistons, who had won five straight, host Oklahoma City on Wednesday night in another opportunity to find out how they measure up against the league's best teams.

“No matter who the opponent is, our guys are looking forward to those challenges," Bickerstaff said.

Cade Cunningham ended up missing 21 of 26 shots and finishing with 16 points and 10 assists with Stephon Castle guarding him most of the game.

“I don’t know what the playoffs are like, but I know we’re going to need some of that,” said Wembanyama, who is in his third season with a franchise that hasn't been in the postseason since 2019.

Detroit, meanwhile, is trying to take the next step this season by advancing in the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

The Pistons had one of the most remarkable turnarounds in league history last season and ended a 15-game losing streak in the playoffs in the first round against the New York Knicks, but they were eliminated.

Against the Spurs, tempers flared in the first half.

Cunningham was called for an offensive foul after extending his arms and knocking Castle down on the court. Spurs forward Keldon Johnson responded by pushing Cunningham and Pistons center Jalen Duren, who was recently suspended by the league, pointed his right finger in Johnson's face.

“That sparked a lot of energy on our team because we’re not going to back down," Castle said.

After a review, Johnson and Duren were called for technical fouls in the second quarter of the closely contested game.

The NBA suspended center Isaiah Stewart for seven games earlier this month after he left the bench during a fight in Detroit's game at Charlotte, and he was still serving the suspension during San Antonio's visit. Duren was forced to sit for two games for initiating the altercation.

Wembanyama said Detroit plays “bully ball,” and added that he was glad to experience its physical style.

“This is probably the team that is most capable of playing that ball," he said.

The Spurs, it turns out, can handle themselves just fine against teams like the Pistons.

“They are going to test your toughness," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. "Detroit just toes the line. I don’t think they cross it.”

