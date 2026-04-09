Jayson Tatum makes a strong return to Madison Square Garden, site of his injury in the playoffs

NEW YORK — Jayson Tatum wanted to walk off the floor as a winner in his return to Madison Square Garden.

He didn't, but at least this time he walked off the floor on his own, instead of being carried out with a severe injury.

So Tatum looked at the positives after the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics 112-106 on Thursday night in his first game at the arena since rupturing his Achilles tendon there in last season's playoffs.

“Today was important for me, especially when I made the decision to come back and when I made the decision to play today,” Tatum said. “I’m glad I did. I feel a lot better.”

He said he was nervous and anxious earlier in the day and had to tell himself to relax after the game began. The star forward turned in a strong effort, finishing with 24 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, falling just short of his second triple-double since returning last month.

Tatum was hurt last May 12 in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals when he fell to the court in the fourth quarter of a Knicks victory. New York went on to win the series, ending the Celtics’ championship reign.

He had surgery the following day in New York and returned to action March 6, playing in his 16th game of the season Thursday.

“There was definitely a sense of gratitude. Last time I was in here I couldn’t walk and now today was the first time it felt like it went by pretty quick,” Tatum said. “Because obviously I remember the incident like it happened yesterday, so today was the first time where I was like, it went by kind of fast.”

Tatum got a nice ovation when he was the last Boston starter announced, with more cheers than boos. He got the Celtics on the board with a steal and layup after the Knicks raced to a 7-0 start.

“Since I’ve returned the reception that I’ve gotten from players, coaches I’ve never even spoken to, GMs, has been great,” Tatum said. “And even today when they announced my name it was kind of loud in there and that means a lot obviously from wearing the Celtics uniform, just showing their respect and obviously because it happened in this building. So I did, I appreciated that.”

Tatum averaged 21.6 points and 9.8 rebounds in his first 15 games. He said after the Celtics' home victory over Charlotte on Tuesday that he wasn't "thrilled to go back and play" at Madison Square Garden.

Tatum drew plenty of spectators as he went through his pregame warmups near the Celtics bench. Coach Joe Mazzulla said before the game he had a chance to talk to his star forward earlier in the day and praised the way he was preparing for the game.

“I think one of his greatest strengths is just his vulnerability and openness and his understanding. It’s an opportunity tonight and obviously another small checkmark in his journey, which he’s done a great job handling those, and expect him to be able to do the same tonight,” Mazzulla said. “There’s both, right? There’s a ton of emotions but also opportunity and I think he’s ready for that.”

Many players around the league love playing at the historic arena, saying it's their favorite road venue. Tatum could have avoided this trip and instead played Friday at home against New Orleans, because he is not playing in both games of back-to-back sets.

But he decided earlier this week that this was the game he needed to play in, especially with fellow star Jaylen Brown sitting out because of left Achilles tendinitis.

“I always enjoyed coming to play here, the environment, the atmosphere. I’ve had some really big games,” Tatum said. “Obviously like the lowest point of my life was here, but in a weird way it’s a part of my story.”

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