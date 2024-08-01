Tampa Bay's Wirfs agrees to $140.63 million extension, becoming highest-paid OL in NFL history

Tampa Bay’s Tristan Wirfs became the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history after agreeing Thursday to a five-year, $140.63 million contract extension.

The deal, which runs through 2029, surpasses extensions signed this year by Minnesota’s Christian Darrisaw (four years, $113 million) and Detroit’s Penei Sewell (four years, $112 million).

ESPN reported it includes $88.24 million guaranteed.

“It makes me feel really good. I love it here. I've loved every minute here,” Wirfs said. “We're a real tight-knit group, I think, across the board. ... Everybody's got their hand in the pile. It meant a lot to me that everyone's really excited and happy for me.”

Wirfs was the 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft, became an immediate starter at right tackle and helped the Tom Brady-led Bucs win the Super Bowl as a rookie.

He was a first-time All-Pro in 2021 and has made the past three Pro Bowls, including last season when he made a smooth transition to left tackle while allowing only five sacks and six quarterback hits in 1,233 offensive snaps spread over 19 games (including playoffs).

“From the day he walked in the door, Tristan has brought a work ethic and a commitment to greatness that has elevated everybody in the building,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht said.

“He has established himself as a premier offensive lineman in the league and has become an unquestioned leader inside the locker room.," Licht added. “Tristan is pivotal to our success as a team, and we are ecstatic to retain a player and a person of his caliber.”"

Wirfs, 25, attended mandatory minicamp in June, although he didn't risk injury by joining teammates in practice. In a show of good faith, the 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman reported to training camp on time while contract talks continued.

Earlier this week, the fifth-year pro said teammates had been supportive throughout the process.

“Everyone’s had my back this whole time. There’s no bad blood anywhere,” Wirfs said. “But I was like, I’ve got to be out here with the guys, I’ve got to do something.”

Wirfs, who’s started 63 regular-season and eight playoff games over the past four years, was scheduled to earn $18.24 million this fall under the fifth-year option of his rookie contract.

The deal Thursday caps a busy offseason in which the Bucs spent generously to retain the core of a roster that has won three straight NFC South championships and made four consecutive playoff appearances.

In addition to making Wirfs the league’s highest-paid offensive lineman, the club re-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield (three years, $100 million), franchise career receiving leader Mike Evans (two years, $41 million) and All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (four years, $84 million).

“It says a lot about us keeping our own guys from a stability standpoint. The guys that played great got rewarded greatly,” said Bucs coach Todd Bowles, who lauded Wirfs for his relentless work ethic and leadership qualities.

“This extension not only solidifies our offensive line for the future but also sends a clear message about our commitment to maintaining a championship culture and retaining the players that we draft and develop,” Bowles added.

