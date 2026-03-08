Japan rallies late to beat Australia 4-3, clinches first place in group at World Baseball Classic

Defending champion Japan became the first nation to clinch a quarterfinal berth in the World Baseball Classic, then rallied on Masataka Yoshida's two-run homer in the seventh inning to beat Australia 4-3 on Sunday night in Tokyo and assure first place in its first-round group.

Japan advanced earlier Sunday when South Korea lost to Taiwan 5-4 in 10 innings, also at Tokyo Dome. Japan's win clinched first place in Pool C for Shohei Ohtani and the Samurai Warriors (3-0).

After completing the group Tuesday with a game against the Czech Republic (0-3), Japan will travel to Miami for a quarterfinal on March 14. Australia can clinch a quarterfinal spot by beating South Korea (1-2) on Monday.

Japan starter Tomoyuki Sugano pitched four scoreless innings of four-hit ball, and Australia (2-1) went ahead with an unearned run in the sixth against winner Chihiro Sumida. Aaron Whitefield doubled, stole third and came home on catcher Kenya Wakatsuki's throwing error.

Japan had loaded the bases in the fourth when, with Ohtani at the plate, Shugo Maki was picked off second by catcher Robbie Perkins.

Ohtani walked on four pitches from loser Jon Kennedy leading off the seventh, one of 12 walks by Australia pitchers, and Yoshida pulled a low slider into the right-center seats for a 2-1 lead. Yoshida has 19 RBIs in WBC play, third behind a pair of Cubans, Frederich Cepeda (23) and Alfredo Despaigne (21).

Teruaki Sato added an RBI in the eighth against Ky Hampton, who forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk to Seiya Suzuki for a 4-1 lead.

Alex Hall and Rixon Wingrove hit ninth-inning homers off Taisei Ota, who retired Robbie Perkins on a game-ending groundout for his second save.

Dominican Republic hits four homers in 12-1 rout of the Netherlands

At Miami, Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Junior Caminero and Austin Wells homered as the Dominican Republic routed the Netherlands 12-1 in seven innings to remain unbeaten in Pool D.

The game ended under the mercy rule when Soto's two-run drive in the bottom of the seventh gave the Dominican Republic a double-digit advantage. It was the third game of the tournament that did not go nine innings; Japan beat Taiwan 13-0 and Taiwan routed the Czech Republic 14-0 in Pool C.

The Dominican Republic has outscored its opponents 24-4 through two games at loanDepot Park.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ketel Marte had three walks each for the Dominicans. Starting pitcher Luis Severino allowed one run and three hits while striking out five over four innings.

The Dominicans broke it open with a six-run fifth. Caminero hit a three-run homer and Wells added a two-run shot. Marte’s sacrifice fly made it 10-1.

Caminero's second homer of the tournament had an exit velocity of 115.8 mph.

The Dominican Republic struck quickly with a two-run first against Arij Fransen, who took the loss. Guerrero hit an RBI single and Marte scored from third on a throwing error by shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Didi Gregorius narrowed the deficit for the Netherlands (1-2) with his solo homer in the second before Guerrero’s two-run drive in the third made it 4-1.

Mexico blows out Brazil 16-0 in six innings

Alejandro Kirk, Jarren Duran, Alek Thomas and Julian Ornelas all homered as Mexico romped to a 16-0 win over Brazil in six innings.

The Pool B game in Houston was halted early because of a WBC mercy rule that ends games if a team is up by 15 or more runs after the fifth.

Mexico also beat Britain 8-2 in its opener Friday and will meet the United States (2-0) on Monday night.

Mexico led by five before a huge fourth inning. Duran drove in two runs with a double before Kirk’s three-run homer made it 10-0.

Kirk had an RBI double in Mexico’s four-run first. Duran’s homer on Eric Pardinho’s first pitch of the second made it 5-0.

Mexico manager Benji Gil pinch-hit for Duran and Kirk along with fellow major leaguers Randy Arozarena and Jonathan Aranda in the fifth with his team up 11-0.

But that didn’t stop Mexico from scoring. The team added a run in the fifth before a two-run shot by Thomas pushed the lead to 14-0 with one out in the sixth.

A two-run homer by Ornelas made it 16-0 with two outs to end it and start a huge celebration by the pro-Mexico crowd.

Mexico starter Taijuan Walker struck out three and walked two in 3 1/3 innings. Brazil didn’t get a hit until Gabriel Maciel singled off Roel Ramírez with two outs in the fifth.

In the WBC for just the second time and first since 2013, Brazil (0-3) was eliminated from advancing after losing to the U.S. and Italy. The team is 0-6 all-time in the tournament after losing to Japan, Cuba and China in 2013.

Brazil will wrap up pool play Monday against Britain, which also was eliminated Sunday.

Tejada and Bradfield star as Panama holds off Canada 4-3

Rubén Tejada drove in two runs with a pinch-hit single in the sixth inning, sending Panama to its first victory in Pool A.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. had three hits for Panama, including an RBI single. Luis Castillo also had a run-scoring single, and Miguel Cienfuegos pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings in relief for the rain-delayed win.

Panama opened WBC play with tough losses against Cuba on Friday and Puerto Rico on Saturday at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan. Panama faces winless Colombia in its last group game on Monday.

Abraham Toro hit an RBI double for Canada, which dropped to 1-1. Jameson Taillon pitched 3 2/3 innings of one-run ball.

Helped by errors on first baseman Josh Naylor and losing pitcher James Paxton, Panama scored three unearned runs in the sixth.

With two down and the bases loaded, Tejada hit a soft liner up the middle. Canada shortstop Otto Lopez got to the ball behind the bag, but was unable to make a play. Jose Ramos and Christian Bethancourt scored to give Panama a 3-2 lead.

The speedy Bradfield followed with a bunt single to second, driving in Miguel Amaya.

Canada got one back on Owen Caissie’s RBI double in the eighth, but Humberto Mejía fanned pinch-hitter Tyler Black for the final out of the inning.

Following a rain delay, Dario Agrazal struck out two in a scoreless ninth for the save.

Martinez and Arruebarrena homer to send Cuba past Colombia 7-4

Ariel Martinez and Erisbel Arruebarrena homered in a four-run first inning, helping Cuba improve to 2-0 in Pool A.

Yiddi Cappe added a big two-run triple in the sixth. Yoelkis Guibert had two of Cuba’s eight hits, and Denny Larrondo pitched two innings for the win at Puerto Rico's Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

Cuba beat Panama 3-1 in its WBC opener Friday. Next up is a showdown with Puerto Rico on Monday night.

Tito Polo drove in two runs for winless Colombia, which faces Panama on Monday. Gio Urshela had a run-scoring single.

Colombia is 2 for 28 with runners in scoring position over its three WBC games. It has left 29 runners on base.

Martinez hit a three-run shot to right on a 2-1 fastball from Luis Patiño. Roel Santos walked and Yoán Moncada was hit by a pitch before Martinez’s opposite-field drive.

Arruebarrena made it 4-1 with a one-out solo shot, chasing Patiño.

Colombia trimmed Cuba’s lead to 7-4 when Polo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh. But then Luis Romero came in and retired pinch-hitter Daniel Vellojin on a bouncer back to the mound, ending the inning.

Yoan López worked out of a jam in the eighth for Cuba, and Raidel Martinez handled the ninth for his second save.

Fischer and D’Orazio homer to lead Italy over Britain 7-4

Andrew Fischer homered and drove in two runs, and J.J. D’Orazio also went deep to lead Italy over Britain 7-4 in Pool B at Daikin Park in Houston.

Italy improved to 2-0 after winning its opener against Brazil on Saturday, while Britain (0-3) was eliminated. The Brits also lost to Mexico and the United States.

The game was tied at 2 with one out in the fourth when Zach Dezenzo doubled for Italy. There were two outs in the inning when an RBI single by Fischer put the Italians on top. D’Orazio reached on an error before a double by Miles Mastrobuoni sent another run home.

Dante Nori, who homered twice Saturday, added an RBI single to push the lead to 5-2.

Dezenzo walked with one out in the fifth and scored on a triple by Sam Antonacci. A throwing error by Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the play allowed Antonacci to score and put Italy up 7-2.

Nate Eaton’s second double opened the eighth and he scored on a single by Chisholm to cut the lead. Britain added a run on a wild pitch later in the inning to make it 7-4.

Eaton hit a leadoff double a day after connecting on Tarik Skubal’s first pitch for a home run in the loss to the U.S. Chisholm then singled before stealing second base with one out in the first. There were two outs in the inning when Dylan DeLucia threw consecutive wild pitches to let two runners score and give Britain an early lead.

Fischer cut the lead to 2-1 when he opened the Italy third with a home run. D’Orazio followed with his home run to right-center to tie it.

Mendlinger’s three hits help Israel to 5-0 win over Nicaragua

Noah Mendlinger had three hits and an RBI as Israel beat Nicaragua 5-0 in Miami.

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer threw 4 1/3 innings in his start for Israel, which improved to 1-1 in Pool D. Kremer allowed two hits and struck out four.

Nicaragua dropped to 0-3 and became the first team in the pool to be eliminated. The Nicaraguans remain winless in tournament history after they went 0-4 in their debut in 2023.

Zach Levenson’s two-run single and RBI singles from Cole Carrigg and Harrison Bader in the fifth made it 5-0.

Four Israel relievers followed Kremer and kept Nicaragua hitless the rest of the way. Tommy Kahnle closed with a perfect ninth.

Mendlinger gave Israel an early advantage with his RBI single in the second.

Mark Vientos singled and Omar Mendoza walked against Kremer to start the fifth. Kremer then ended his 63-pitch outing by striking out Juan Montes.

Josh Mallitz relieved Kremer and, after walking Melvin Novoa, retired Freddy Zamora on a double-play grounder.

Nicaragua starter Carlos Rodriguez gave up one run and four hits in four innings.

Taiwan beats South Korea 5-4 in 10 innings

Kun-Yu Chiang bunted home Chieh-Hsien Chen with the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th for Taiwan, which completed group play at 2-2.

South Korea’s Ju Won Kim was thrown out at the plate in the bottom half on Hyeseong Kim’s grounder, with first baseman Nien-Ting Wu throwing to catcher Shao-Hung Chiang. Jyun-Yue Tseng retired Do Yeong Kim on a flyout for the save.

Yu Chang and Tsung-Che Chen had solo homers for Taiwan and Stuart Fairchild hit a two-run drive for a 4-3 lead in the eighth, his second home run of the tournament after a grand slam against the Czech Republic.

“That was one of the most fun games I’ve ever played in my life,” said Fairchild, an outfielder in the Cleveland organization whose mother is from Taiwan.

Do Yeong Kim hit an RBI double in the bottom half that drove in Hyeseong Kim.

Winning pitcher Yi Chang got the final out of the ninth. Woo-Suk-Go took the loss.

