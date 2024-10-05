Syracuse rallies to force overtime and beat No. 25 UNLV 44-41, spoiling Rebels' poll debut

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — LeQuint Allen powered into the end zone from a yard out in overtime to give Syracuse a 44-41 victory over No. 25 UNLV on Friday night, four days after the Rebels broke into the AP Top 25 for the first time in program history.

After Caden Chittenden made a 41-yard field goal to give UNLV (4-1) a 41-38 lead in overtime, the Orange (4-1) used eight plays and walked it off with Allen’s fourth touchdown of the game.

Kyle McCord was 40 of 63 for 355 yards, three touchdowns and one interception for Syracuse. Allen rushed 19 times for 71 yards and two scores, and had nine catches for 58 yards and two more scores.

UNLV's Hajj-Malik Williams completed 21 of 25 passes for 227 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

Ricky White III had 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown. The receiving star also forced Syracuse punter Jack Stonehouse to abort an item and then later blocked a punt, his second of the season. Trailing by seven with less than three minutes left, the Orange drove 75 yards in 11 plays to tie it, with Jackson Meeks catching a 6-yard TD pass with 23 seconds left.

The Rebels chose to kneel on their first play of the final drive in regulation, sending UNLV to its first overtime game since 2021, a triple-overtime loss to Eastern Washington.

The takeaway

White came into the season billed as an All-America candidate at wide receiver but continues to make plays on special teams. He's the first Rebel to block two punts in a season since Ronnie Smith had two in 2006.

Poll implications

UNLV will likely lose its spot in the rankings after suffering its first loss of the season.

Up next

Syracuse: At N.C. State on Oct. 12

UNLV: At Utah State on Oct. 11.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.