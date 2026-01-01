Sports

Sweden beats US 6-3 in world junior hockey group finale

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Lucas Pettersson and Eddie Genborg each scored twice and Sweden beat the United States 6-3 on Wednesday night in the world junior hockey championship to complete group play unbeaten.

Casper Juustovaara opened the scoring in the first period on a deflection, and the Swedes led 5-1 in the second period in the Group A finale. Ivar Stenberg scored in the third, and Love Harenstam made 28 saves.

Chase Reid, Will Zellers and Teddy Stiga scored for the United States, and Brady Knowling stopped XX shots in his tournament debut. The Americans lost for the first time in four games in the tournament.

Sweden will face Latvia in the quarterfinals, while the second-place American awaited the result of the Group B finale between Canada and Finland.

Earlier, Switzerland beat Slovakia 3-2 to finish third in Group A, and Chechia topped Latvia 4-2 in Group B for its third straight win since an opening loss to Canada.

