Super Wild Card Weekend lives up to billing

With the NFL as popular as ever, the playoffs kicked off with Super Wild Card Weekend and it certainly lived up to the title. Here are the top story lines from the weekend.

Weather, weather, and more weather

Heading into the weekend, everyone was aware of the weather making it’s way across the country but we were unsure how much it would effect the games. We got our answers in Kansas City and Buffalo where one game ended in negative temperatures while the other was moved to a completely different date.

A rematch of an international series game earlier in the season, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night. A game now on record as the 4th coldest of all time according to the NFL with kickoff temperatures at -5 degrees and the coldest in Chiefs history. More on that game later.

In Buffalo, a game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers that was supposed to take place at 1pm on Sunday was moved to a 4:30pm kickoff Monday due to travel bans put in place by local and state officials. Nearly 3 feet of snow came down in the area prompting the Bills to offer fans $20/hour to come shovel snow before the game. They ended up getting the stadium shoveled out enough for the Bills to dispatch the Steelers 31-17.

The first of what’s to come

Met with much controversy leading up to the game, the NFL and NBC stuck by their plan to host the Dolphins-Chiefs game exclusively on the streaming platform Peacock. With 2 of the higher profile teams in the league playing in the first playoff game exclusively on streaming, outside of the teams home markets, it was expected to pull a decent number. And that it did, with Nielsen reporting an average of 23 million in viewership making it the “most streamed event event ever in the US.” And I don’t expect this to be the last we hear of streaming playoff games. Maybe even a Super Bowl in the future.

As far as the game, the Dolphins performed about as well as a team from Miami should in -5 degree weather as they are now 0-11 all time in games played under 40 degrees, with the Chiefs winning 26-7. They’ll head to Buffalo to take on the Bills Sunday at 6:30 pm where the Chiefs will have to prepare for the heat with temperatures expected to be in the teens at kickoff.

Super Blow-Out Weekend

6 games this weekend and only 1 of those games ended in less than a double digit victory. And in three of those blowout wins, it was the underdog coming out on top.

The weekend started with the Houston Texans taking on the Cleveland Browns. And even with being the home team, Houston came into the game as 2 point underdogs according to Hard Rock Bet. They took that personally, knocking out the Browns 45-14 and reintroducing the sports world to QB C.J. Stroud. Houston will head to Baltimore to face the #1 AFC seeded Ravens on Saturday at 4:30 pm.

What’s turning into a playoff tradition, the Dallas Cowboys entered the weekend as heavy home favorites with Super Bowl expectations only to get bumped early. The Green Bay Packers made easy work of the Cowboys, with the final score of 48-32 making the game look closer than it was thanks to two late scores by Dallas. Packers fans, Aaron who? Green Bay will face the #1 NFC seeded San Francisco 49ers on Saturday at 8:15 pm in a matchup we’ve seen in the playoffs once or twice.

And the weekend ends how it started with a home underdog taking care of business with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suddenly remembering how to play offense. Or was it the Philadelphia Eagles forgetting how to play defense? Either way, Tampa looked like the better team on the field despite their regular season records. And after a Super Bowl appearance last season and a 10-1 start this year, could the Eagles really be looking for a new head?

The team looks lost, a move might be necessary. Especially after a 32-9 playoff loss. Tampa moves on and will head to Detroit to face the Lions on Sunday at 3:00 pm.

Wait, the Lions won?!

Can’t finish this recap without talking about the Detroit Lions ending the longest active playoff winless stretch after beating the Los Angeles Rams 24-23. This game had so many story lines with Matthew Stafford coming back with the Rams to play the team that drafted him, hoping he would be the one to end that playoff streak that started in 1991. Jared Goff taking on the Rams, the team that dumped him for Stafford after he couldn’t win the Super Bowl and “exiled” him to a franchise no one believed in.

The emotions after the game, especially for the Lions, were profound. The Divisional Round of the playoffs will start this Saturday.

