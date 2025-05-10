Sports

Stuart Skinner replaces injured Calvin Pickard as Oilers' starter for Game 3 vs. Golden Knights

Oilers Golden Knights Hockey Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) makes a save against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period of Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

EDMONTON, Alberta — (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers switched goaltenders for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, with Stuart Skinner replacing Calvin Pickard on Saturday night.

Pickard, who took over as Edmonton’s starter during a first-round series against the Los Angeles Kings, was day to day, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said.

Pickard was stellar in Edmonton's 5-4 overtime win in Game 2 with 28 saves, but he appeared uncomfortable in the third period and was seen shaking out his left leg.

Pickard replaced regular-season starter Skinner when the Oilers trailed the Kings 2-0 in the first round.

The Oilers won six in a row with Pickard in net and took a 2-0 series lead home from Las Vegas to Rogers Place.

Skinner is 19-17 in career playoff games with the Oilers.

