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Struggling Athletics dismiss pitching coach Scott Emerson following 9th straight loss entering break

By Associated Press
Athletics Emerson Dismissed Baseball FILE - Oakland Athletics pitching coach Scott Emerson jogs during a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Oakland, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (Jeff Chiu/AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
By Associated Press

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The struggling Athletics on Monday dismissed pitching coach Scott Emerson.

The team announced bullpen coach Dan Hubbs will serve as interim pitching coach for the remainder of the season.

Sunday's 9-1 loss at the Chicago White Sox left the Athletics with a nine-game losing streak entering the All-Star break. The Athletics' 5.21 ERA ranks next to last in the major leagues, ahead of only Colorado's 5.44.

At 41-55, the Athletics are fourth in the AL West.

Emerson joined the Athletics in 2014 as bullpen coach and was promoted to pitching coach in 2017.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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