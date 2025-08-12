Steelers' Aaron Rodgers eager for helmet switch: 'It looks like a spaceship'

LATROBE, Pa. — (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is still feeling things out in Pittsburgh, in more ways than one.

The NFL's oldest player, who wrapped up his initial (and likely only) training camp with the Steelers at Saint Vincent College on Tuesday, is still searching for the right helmet.

The league banned the helmet Rodgers has long preferred because it didn't meet certain safety standards. He's not exactly enthralled with the replacement he's been using.

“I’m trying to change (it),” Rodgers told reporters. “We’re in the process still. It looks like a damn spaceship out there. We’ve got to change it.”

The 41-year-old pointed out that the facemask he has used in the past, which he's still trying to use now, doesn't fit.

“It an old facemask, just like I'm old,” Rodgers said. “But we're trying to find the right helmet now.”

Rodgers will have to get comfortable being a little uncomfortable until the team figures out a solution. He — and his current helmet — could get meaningful reps against another club for the first time on Thursday when the Steelers and Tampa Bay hold a joint practice ahead of the Buccaneers' visit to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday.

While it's unclear whether Rodgers will play in either of Pittsburgh's two remaining preseason games, he is eager to get behind center against Tampa Bay.

“It’s good to go against a different team (because) ... you get a chance to go against not-vanilla defenses," he said. “So hopefully (Tampa Bay coach) Todd (Bowles), he probably won’t show everything, but he’ll do some stuff to stress our protection and give us a chance to get some film to work on.”

Pittsburgh's offense — without Rodgers, wide receiver DK Metcalf or running back Jaylen Warren — put up 31 points last weekend in an exhibition victory over Jacksonville. Rodgers praised the efficiency of backup quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson. He also got a feel for what the “operation” might look like when he gets on the field.

Rodgers also did his best to be what he called “the voice of reason" on the headset.

“Sometimes people freak out on there and start yelling and screaming,” the four-time NFL MVP said, with more than a hint of his dry humor. “Or other times, people are talking that shouldn’t be talking. But I’m more of the comic relief on there.”

All kidding aside, Rodgers believes the offense has made some progress since the rocky opening days of camp. Perhaps just as importantly, he's made it a point to try and get to know his new teammates, some of whom were toddlers (if that) when Rodgers entered the league 20 years ago.

That includes popping up in different spots when the team goes out to stretch before practice, which allows him to chat informally

“So many times I feel like the expectation is that leaders have got to be at the front of line,” Rodgers said. “But you know, sometimes to lead properly you have to serve and serving sometimes involves you being at the back.”

It also provides him with a different and welcome perspective on what the vibe might be like on a given day.

“I don’t need to be out front the entire time when I’m here,” he said. “I want to make connections with the guys, and sometimes those guys hanging in the back are hanging in back for a reason. So those are the conversations I want to have.”

