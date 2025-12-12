Spurs' Victor Wembanyama set to return for NBA Cup semifinals vs. Thunder after 12-game absence

LAS VEGAS — Victor Wembanyama is planning to play in the NBA Cup semifinals, when he and the San Antonio Spurs take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night.

The Spurs' star center has missed his team's last 12 games with a strained left calf. He's listed as probable for the game against the Thunder.

Wembanyama is averaging 26.2 points and 12.9 rebounds this season for the Spurs, who are off to a 17-7 start — having gone 8-4 with Wembanyama and 9-3 without him.

The Thunder are 24-1, tying the best record through 25 games in NBA history. Orlando and New York are playing in the other NBA Cup semifinal at Las Vegas on Saturday.

