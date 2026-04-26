Spurs star Wembanyama returns, says he's disappointed with the way his concussion was handled

PORTLAND, Ore. — San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was disappointed with how his return from a concussion was handled.

The Spurs announced about an hour before tipoff Sunday that Wembanyama could play in Game 4 of the team's first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers after clearing the league's concussion protocol. He went on to score 27 points with 11 rebounds and seven blocks in San Antonio's 114-93 win.

Wembanyama, the league's first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, was ruled out of Game 3 on Friday in Portland because of the concussion. The Spurs won 120-108.

“The way the situation was handled was very disappointing,” Wembanyama said Sunday. He would not elaborate, but emphasized that he was not referring to San Antonio's medical staff.

“I’m not saying that not playing was a good or bad decision. It was a decision, I’m not saying it was good or bad," he said. "But the way the situation was handled, very disappointing.”

Wembanyama sustained the concussion in the first half of Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Blazers in San Antonio and did not return to the game. He traveled to Portland while continuing to complete the steps mandated by the league's concussion protocol.

“I won’t get into details, I don’t want it to become a distraction. Ask me again after the end of the season,” Wembanyama said.

A versatile 7-foot-4 forward from France, Wembanyama averaged 25 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a league-best 3.1 blocks per game this season.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said before tipoff Sunday that the team was prepared to play with or without Wembanyama, who was listed as questionable going into the game.

“Fortunately, we have a little experience preparing for a variety of lineups and rotations,” Johnson said. “I think the guys have really empowered us as a staff, I’d say, throughout the season, of being able to have a brand and identity regardless of availability."

With Sunday's win, the Spurs took a 3-1 lead in the first-round series, which shifts to Game 5 in San Antonio on Sunday.

Luke Kornet got the Game 3 start against the Trail Blazers in Wembanyama’s absence, finishing with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Players must clear a series of benchmarks before they are allowed to play under the concussion protocol. The results are compared to baseline neurological evaluations players take at the start of the season.

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