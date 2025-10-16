Springer and Guerrero deliver for Toronto in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series

SEATTLE — George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. provided a lift for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series on Wednesday night.

Springer and Guerrero homered to help Toronto build a 12-2 lead against the Seattle Mariners. Guerrero also singled in the first and doubled in the Blue Jays' five-run third.

The Blue Jays dropped the first two games of the best-of-seven series in Toronto, ramping up the pressure on the AL East champions for Game 3. Springer went 2 for 8 with a solo homer in the first two games, and Guerrero was 0 for 7 with a walk.

The two stars played a major role in a fast start for Toronto in Seattle.

Springer hit a two-out solo homer off George Kirby in the fourth, driving a 94.8 mph sinker deep to center. The 431-foot shot was Springer's 22nd postseason homer, moving him into a tie with Bernie Williams for fourth on the career list.

The four-time All-Star has three homers this postseason. He also connected on Bryce Miller's first pitch of Game 1.

Guerrero led off the fifth with a 406-foot drive off Kirby that went just over the glove of a leaping Julio Rodríguez at the wall in center. The five-time All-Star also scored on Daulton Varsho's two-run double in the third.

Guerrero and Springer both scored on Alejandro Kirk's three-run homer in Toronto's four-run sixth.

The 26-year-old Guerrero was terrific in Toronto's AL Division Series win against the New York Yankees, batting .529 (9 for 17) with three homers and nine RBIs in four games.

