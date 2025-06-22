Sports play through another dangerously hot day in parts of the US

CHICAGO — (AP) — The shade — under the roof and the upper deck, in every dugout and tunnel — was a popular place at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

The sunny seats, not so much.

Several major league teams played through a second straight day of muggy conditions as dangerously hot temperatures dominated parts of the United States during a rare June heat wave.

The PGA Tour was in a sweltering Connecticut for the Travelers Championship, and the LPGA played the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in the heat of Texas.

The gametime temperature was 92 degrees for the series finale between the Mariners and Cubs in Chicago. Kids played in the fountains outside Wrigley before going into the ballpark, and the Cubs encouraged fans to take precautions in a message on the videoboard in left field.

“We don’t have any secrets,” Cubs manager Craig Counsell said of playing in the heat. “You know, we’ll do the best we can. ... I think it’s the catcher you worry about the most, and the pitcher. They get some time in the shade. They get some downtime between innings. People like the umpires, some of the people working, some of the fans, that’s kind of who you worry about even more, actually.”

Seattle reliever Trent Thornton and umpire Chad Whitson both left Saturday's game with heat-related issues. Whitson was at third base on Sunday, and Mariners manager Dan Wilson said Thornton was doing well.

“(Thornton) was doing much better after the game yesterday and got some fluids in him and a cold bath and was doing much better almost immediately,” Wilson said. “And then, you know, feels really good today again. So thankful for that and glad to see he’s doing well today.”

Reds manager Terry Francona said Elly De La Cruz was fine a day after the shortstop threw up during their extra-inning loss at St. Louis.

Wilson, 56, a former big league catcher, said there isn't much he can do as manager to help his players with the heat.

“We’re all pretty used to playing in hot days,” he said. “Especially in the minor leagues, you play in a lot of hot places. But, you know, this is a little different. This has been pretty exceptional.”

At the LPGA tournament in Frisco, Texas, the forecast called for temperatures in the mid-90s — pretty typical for the area this time of year. The windy conditions were more of an issue for the players.

There were several cooling areas around the course for fans, along with spots with free bottled water.

AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins in Texas and AP freelance reporter Jeff Latzke in Missouri contributed.

