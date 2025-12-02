Spain great Aitana Bonmatí out for five months after surgery on broken leg

MADRID — Three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí will be out of action for about five months after successful surgery on her broken leg on Tuesday, Barcelona said.

Bonmatí broke her left fibula in training Sunday ahead of Spain's final against Germany in the Women's Nations League on Tuesday. The teams drew 0-0 in the first leg last Friday.

Bonmatí was hurt after landing awkwardly in an accidental collision.

She's played 15 matches for Barcelona this season, starting in 13. She scored six times and had three assists.

