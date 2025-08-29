South Florida routs No. 25 Boise State 34-7 for 1st win over Top 25 since since 2016

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Quarterback Byrum Brown ran for two touchdowns, Keshaun Singleton caught a 45-yard touchdown pass on a fake punt and South Florida routed No. 25 Boise State 34-7 on Thursday night in the opener for both teams.

South Florida beat a Top 25 opponent for the first time since topping then-No. 22 Navy 52-45 on Oct. 28, 2016. They had lost 18 straight against ranked teams.

Brown was 16 of 24 for 210 yards and added 43 yards on the ground. Cartevious Norton had an 8-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Singleton had five catches for 93 yards and a touchdown, while Chas Nimrod had three catches for 96 yards.

Boise State's Maddux Madsen was 25 of 46 for 225 yards with a touchdown pass to Chris Marshall. Boise State lost three fumbles and failed to convert on fourth down three times in USF territory. Latrell Caples led Boise State with four catches for 58 yards.

Boise State will certainly drop from the Top 25 and will likely have to win out to get back in the playoff conversation. The Broncos will have a chance to impress voters when they face Notre Dame on Oct. 4.

South Florida will face two more ranked opponents — Florida and Miami — before their conference schedule begins.

Boise State: Hosts Eastern Washington on Sept. 5.

USF: At Florida on Sept. 6.

