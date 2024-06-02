Sports

Soto homers twice, including go-ahead shot in 9th, as streaking Yankees rally past Giants 7-5

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Yankees Giants Baseball New York Yankees' Juan Soto flips his bat after hitting a two-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) (Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP)

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Juan Soto homered twice, including a go-ahead drive in a four-run ninth inning against All-Star closer Camilo Doval, and the New York Yankees rallied past the San Francisco Giants 7-5 on Sunday.

Giants starter Blake Snell, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, exited in the fifth with an apparent groin injury and will undergo an MRI.

Aaron Judge added two singles while extending his on-base streak to 29 games as the AL East-leading Yankees won their fifth straight and completed a 7-2 trip to three cities in California with a three-game sweep at Oracle Park.

Soto homered off Snell in the first inning, then reached on a bunt and scored in the fifth.

