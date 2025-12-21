Sofia Goggia gets overdue World Cup win in super-G and Lindsey Vonn is third

VAL D'ISERE, France — Sofia Goggia finally got the win her fast skiing this season deserved in a World Cup super-G on Sunday and Lindsey Vonn was third for the second straight day.

The two former Olympic downhill champions were split on a high-class podium by runner-up Alice Robinson, who is already a two-time winner this season on the World Cup circuit.

Goggia finished 0.15 seconds ahead of Robinson who started before strong gusts delayed the race for 10 minutes.

The 41-year-old Vonn then hit a high speed of 115 kph (71 mph) — among the fastest on the day — but the ideal racing line was elusive and she finished 0.36 behind Goggia.

The result was unofficial with low-ranked racers yet to start.

Vonn’s back-to-back podium finish — after an impressive third in Saturday’s downhill — was the 142nd of her storied World Cup career. It resumed exactly one year ago after a five-season retirement to target the Milan Cortina Olympics that start on Feb. 6.

Vonn’s intense start to her World Cup season now reads one win, four podiums and a fourth place in five races across 10 days. The downhill win at Swiss resort St. Moritz last weekend was the 83rd of her World Cup career that started in November 2000, before the 24-year-old Robinson was born.

Vonn now takes a three-week break from racing until a Jan. 10 downhill at Altenmarkt, Austria.

Goggia has skied fast this season but her best results had been a pair of third places at St. Moritz, in downhill and a super-G won by Robinson in a tight race where Vonn was fourth.

The 33-year-old Italian’s 27th career World Cup win was her eighth in super-G.

___

AP Olympics coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.