Sky officials are light on details in discussing their decision to fire Weatherspoon after 1 year

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. — (AP) — Chicago Sky officials were light on specifics Wednesday when discussing their decision to fire former coach Teresa Weatherspoon after one season, saying there was no particular catalyst and that it was simply time to move on from the Naismith Hall of Famer.

“First, I want to say I have a lot of respect for ‘Spoon,” general manager Jeff Pagliocca said. “We’re very appreciative of the competitive teams, the resilient teams, the spirit she brought to us on the court every night. As an organization, we just felt it was time to make a change.”

Pagliocca spoke at a groundbreaking for a practice facility near Midway International Airport and just south of Chicago.

The Sky fired Weatherspoon two weeks ago after finishing with a 13-27 record and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018 despite getting significant contributions from rookie post players Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. The next coach will be the team’s fourth since the Sky won the WNBA championship in 2021.

“We're actually here to talk about the practice facility,” Sky co-owner and operating chairman Nadia Rawlinson said. “I have tremendous affection personally, tremendous love, for ‘Spoon and what she’s done for the franchise. But today's really about the future and where we're going.”

She said the Sky are “looking to move with alacrity” in the search for a new coach.

Chicago hired Weatherspoon in mid-October 2023. Former coach and general manager James Wade left in the middle of last season to take an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Raptors and was replaced on an interim basis by Emre Vatansever.

A few weeks after they hired Weatherspoon, the Sky promoted Pagliocca to general manager; he had spent four years in player development and assisting the head coach. It created a bit of an unusual situation with the coach hired before the GM.

“I don’t know if it contributed to the decision at all, but obviously, it’s rare that a GM is hired afterward,” Pagliocca said. “But we made it work as long as we could.”

Pagliocca acknowledged the front office had some fences to mend with the players because of the decision to fire Weatherspoon.

Several expressed support for their former coach on social media. Reese, who along with Indiana's Caitlin Clark helped draw record ratings and attendance figures after taking their rivalry from the colleges to the pros, posted on X that she was "heartbroken" and "lost for words." She called Weatherspoon "an unsung hero in my life" who didn't deserve to be let go.

“I really respect their feelings for ’Spoon,” Pagliocca said. “I had a great friendship with her. I get it. There are players that she had a great connection with. She cared about them a lot. They cared about her a lot. Everything has calmed down quite a bit.”

He said the team's relationship with Reese is "in a good spot.”

Center Elizabeth Williams said she has “a great love” for Weatherspoon. But she would not say whether she agrees with the move.

“It's more up to what ownership and the organization think is best,” Williams said. “We're in the business of just moving forward.”

Pagliocca shot down the idea that Weatherspoon might have been tough to work with, saying he didn't think she was difficult “at all.” He said the Sky "will be as forthright as we can” with candidates when discussing why they let Weatherspoon go. But there are “private issues” they “want to keep in house.”

As for concerns candidates might have about joining an organization that fired a coach after just one season?

“It’s a good question,” Pagliocca said. “We felt like it was time to make a change. The next coach that comes in here we would like them to stay for a longer tenure.”

