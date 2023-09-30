Silas Bolden has 2 TDs to help No. 19 Oregon State beat No. 10 Utah 21-7

CORVALLIS, Ore. — (AP) — Silas Bolden caught a 27-yard touchdown pass and ran 45 yards for another score and No. 19 Oregon State handed No. 10 Utah its first loss of the season with a 21-7 victory Friday night.

Damien Martinez added an early touchdown dash and the Beavers (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) rebounded from last weekend’s close loss to No. 16 Washington State.

Utah (4-1, 1-1) was still without quarterback Cam Rising, who warmed up with the team but was in street clothes at kickoff.

Rising, a sixth-year senior who has led the Utes to back-to-back Pac-12 titles, tore his left ACL during the Rose Bowl in January and needed surgery. He has been practicing with the team, splitting reps with Nate Johnson, but hasn't been cleared to play.

Johnson, making his third straight start, completed just three of 12 passes for 35 yards before he was replaced with Bryson Barnes in the third quarter. Last weekend after Utah's 14-7 victory over UCLA, Johnson apologized on social media for the lackluster performance.

But Johnson returned in the fourth quarter and threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Yassmin with just over five minute left to avoid the shutout.

DJ Uiagalelei threw for 204 yards and a touchdown for the Beavers, who lost 38-35 at Washington State last weekend. Bolden caught six passes for 100 yards.

After Utah turned the ball over on downs on its first series of the game, the Beavers scored on Martinez's 4-yard run. Martinez was leading the Pac-12 with an average of 108 yards rushing a game. But Utah held him to 65 yards.

Going into the game, Utah’s rushing defense was ranked third in the nation, allowing an average of just 51 yards a game and only 2.02 yards a carry.

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith mixed things up a bit, bringing in freshman quarterback Aiden Chiles for a series in the second quarter.

Before halftime, Bolden dove to bring down a 40-yard pass from Uiagalelei but the Beavers couldn't capitalize and were forced to punt.

Bolden connected with Uiagalelei for a 27-yard touchdown strike early in the third quarter. Uiaalelei pitched to Bolden for the 45-yard scoring run on fourth-and-1 before the quarter was over.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Beavers dipped a bit in the AP Top 25 after the loss last weekend to the Cougars, but the victory over another top-10 opponent should see then move up a few sports. The Utes, meanwhile, are off next week, so it’s possible Rising will return Oct. 14 against California.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah: The Utes also are without tight end Brant Kuithe, who like Rising hasn't played this season while recovering from a torn ACL. ... Defensive end Logan Fano was injured in the second quarter and had to be helped off the field. .

Oregon State: The Beavers wore head-to-toe Orange uniforms for the first time since 2018. ... The game was declared a sellout with standing room only. ... It was Oregon State's seventh straight win at Reser Stadium. ... Calvin Hart. Jr. was ejected early in the fourth quarter for targeting.

UP NEXT

Utah: At California on Oct. 14.

Oregon State: At California on Oct. 7.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.