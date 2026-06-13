Shohei Ohtani returns to Dodgers lineup after being sidelined by knee issue

CHICAGO — Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani returned to the starting lineup on Saturday after missing a game because of inflammation in his left knee.

Ohtani was leading off while serving as the designated hitter for the Dodgers' game against the Chicago White Sox. He left Thursday night's 8-6 win at Pittsburgh in the seventh inning and then rested during Friday's 8-2 loss in the series opener at Chicago.

“We took him out of the game the other night just for precautionary,” manager Dave Roberts said Saturday. “Yesterday, treated it up, today he feels great. All the confidence that he can go out there and hit, feel good, not regress at all.”

Ohtani, 31, remains on track to pitch Wednesday against Tampa Bay. The 6-foot-4 right-hander tested how his knee feels with his throwing motion by playing catch in the outfield before Saturday's matchup with the White Sox.

Ohtani, who had surgery on his left knee in September 2019, batting .305 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs in 67 games for the NL West leaders. On the mound, the reigning NL MVP is 6-2 with a 1.06 ERA in 11 starts.

Roberts also said Justin Wrobleski is expected to make his next scheduled start on Tuesday against the Rays. The left-hander left in the fifth inning on Thursday night because of a left hamstring contusion.

“Yesterday I talked to him and he is a little sore, which is understandable, but he’ll be ready to go on Tuesday,” Roberts said.

Roberts, 54, is going to miss Sunday's series finale against the White Sox. Bench coach Danny Lehmann is going to run the team while Roberts attends his daughter's college graduation.

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