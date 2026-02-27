Sheinbaum says FIFA will visit Mexico to assess World Cup security and mobility

MEXICO CITY — FIFA representatives will visit Mexico soon to assess security and mobility issues for the World Cup, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday.

The country's ability to co-host the World Cup has been under scrutiny this week following the violence that erupted after the army killed powerful drug lord Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes on Sunday.

The operation and its violent repercussions claimed the lives of 70 people. Cartel members set cars on fire to block streets in states across the country, particularly in cities in Jalisco state, among them Guadalajara which is scheduled to host four World Cup matches.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino told Sheinbaum in a phone call on Thursday that he has “full confidence” in Mexico as a World Cup host.

Sheinbaum backed that up on Friday in her daily briefing.

"He assured me that the World Cup would be held in our country,” she said. “We agreed that a FIFA team would definitely come to review several issues. We’ve been working on this for a long time but the issue of security is particularly important, of course.”

Sheinbaum did not provide dates of the visit.

“I told him (Infantino) that Sunday was a special situation and that we have returned to normal, with all the safety measures that have been in place for some time now, so they can rest assured," she said.

Even though Sheinbaum said things were going back to normal, security concerns for Guadalajara remained. World Aquatics canceled a Diving World Cup scheduled for next week near Guadalajara.

Sheinbaum said the government sports authority CONADE was trying to convince World Aquatics to move the meet to another city in Mexico.

“We’re working with them to try and get this international tournament back,” the president added. “We still have faith that we can get this tournament back."

In regard to mobility, the three cities in Mexico hosting World Cup matches were still trying to resolve issues almost 100 days before the first match on June 11 at Azteca Stadium.

In Mexico City, work was ongoing to improve a light rail line that was the fastest way to head toward Azteca. In Monterrey, the subway train was still being built. The Guadalajara stadium lacks public transportation although it boasts a large open parking lot.

“(Infantino) also asked me to look at the issue of traffic in the three cities in order to guarantee the mobility of all those who will be attending the stadiums and so on, among other issues that we are working on,” Sheinbaum. said.

