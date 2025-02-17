Shaw performs Black Power salute after goal for Man City Women following racist abuse

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw bowed her head and raised a gloved fist after scoring a goal on her first start for Manchester City Women since pulling out of the team because of racist abuse directed at her on social media.

The Jamaica international, one of the world’s best strikers, performed the Black Power salute during City’s 4-0 win over Liverpool in the Women’s Super League on Sunday, when she scored two goals.

“It’s powerful, obviously” City manager Gareth Taylor said. “Bunny’s a proud Black woman and where she’s come from means a lot to her.”

Shaw was targeted by online abuse after a league game against Arsenal on Feb. 2. She withdrew from the League Cup semifinal match against the same opponent four days later, before returning — as a substitute — for an FA Cup match on Feb. 9.

Sunday's match against Liverpool marked Shaw’s return to the starting lineup and she said it was “definitely good to get back on the scoresheet after a difficult couple of days.”

Taylor said Shaw’s teammates “were there for her” during the game.

“It’s nice for her to be able to feel the love from the supporters and the club,” he said.

The Black Power salute was a gesture famously performed by 200-meter American medalists John Carlos and Tommie Smith on the victory stand at the Olympic Games in Mexico City in 1968 to protest racial injustice.

