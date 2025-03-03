Serena Williams joins ownership group of Toronto Tempo, the WNBA's 1st Canadian franchise

Serena Williams is joining the ownership group of the WNBA's first Canadian franchise, the Toronto Tempo, the team announced Monday.

She will partner with Larry Tanenbaum, Chairman of Kilmer Sports Ventures for the Tempo, who will begin play in the 2026 season.

“I am thrilled to announce my ownership role in the first Canadian WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo,” said Williams. “This moment is not just about basketball; it is about showcasing the true value and potential of female athletes — I have always said that women’s sports are an incredible investment opportunity. I am excited to partner with Larry and all of Canada in creating this new WNBA franchise and legacy.”

Williams, one of the greatest tennis players in history, will play an active role in future jersey designs.

She made her professional tennis debut at age 14 at a tournament in Canada in 1995, and her last event was the 2022 U.S. Open. Williams won 23 Grand Slam singles titles — the most by a woman in the sport’s Open era — plus another 14 major trophies in women’s doubles alongside her older sister, Venus.

“Serena is a champion,” said Tempo President Teresa Resch. “She’s the greatest athlete of all time, and her impact on this team and this country is going to be incredible. She’s set the bar for women in sport, business and the world — and her commitment to using that success to create opportunities for other women is inspiring — we’re thrilled to be marking the lead-up to International Women’s Day with this announcement.”

Williams is the latest former pro athlete to join a WNBA ownership group. Magic Johnson, Tom Brady, Dwyane Wade and Renee Montgomery already are owners.

This isn't the first ownership venture for Williams. She has a stake in the Angel City FC women's soccer team. She also holds minority stakes in the Miami Dolphins as well as TGL’s Los Angeles Golf Club, the virtual golf league headed by PGA stars Tiger Williams and Rory McIlroy.

Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, donated millions of dollars to Virginia's women's basketball program last year. He graduated from the school.

