Sports

SEC Officiating acknowledges critical blunder in Oklahoma's win over Auburn

By CLIFF BRUNT
Auburn Oklahoma Football Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables meet mid field after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams) (Alonzo Adams/AP)
By CLIFF BRUNT

NORMAN, Okla. — (AP) — Oklahoma got away with one on a second-quarter touchdown against Auburn on Saturday.

Before Isaiah Sategna's 24-yard touchdown catch from John Mateer, he appeared to be running off the field. Instead, he stopped, ran a pattern and ended up wide open for the score. It was a crucial play in No. 11 Oklahoma's 24-17 win over the 22nd-ranked Tigers.

The Southeastern Conference mentioned the play on its SEC Officiating X account, saying simulated replacements or substitutions cannot be used to confuse opponents.

“The officiating crew did not properly interpret the action as a hideout tactic. If properly officiated, the second-down play should have resulted in a team unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of 15 yards assessed from the previous spot. Appropriate accountability will be applied without additional comment."

Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, visibly upset after the play, said he tried to call a timeout before it unfolded, but it wasn’t granted.

“I guarantee you — well, I’d better be quiet,” Freeze said. “Said they didn’t hear us trying to call timeout. Yeah, we’ll see. We were instructed all offseason about deception plays and things. So we’ll see what’s said.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!